Eight Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by State Police

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyHARRISBURG, Pa. – Members of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated 844 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from May 28 through May 31, 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The crashes resulted in eight fatalities and 183 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 63 of the crashes, but it was not a factor in the fatal crashes.

Troopers made 596 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 9,624 speeding citations over the holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,025 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 144 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.

Screen Shot 2021-06-02 at 6.01.29 AM

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Memorial Day holiday driving period.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


