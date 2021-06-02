Emlenton Man Behind Bars for Shoving Woman to the Ground During Domestic Dispute

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is in jail after he reportedly shoved a woman to the ground during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Mitchell Kelle Warfield on May 31.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, May 31, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 368 in Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police spoke to the two individuals involved in the incident.

Mitchell Warfield told police he had been arguing with a known female victim all day, and things turned physical when they began pushing each other. Warfield reportedly stated he then put his hands near the victim’s neck and pushed her to the ground, according to the complaint.

The victim in this incident also told police that she and Warfield had been arguing throughout the day, and the argument turned physical when they began to push each other, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported that Warfield told her if she was “going to act like a man, then she can be treated like one,” and pushed her to the ground by her neck and held her there. The victim said that Warfield then sat on her, ultimately pinning her to the ground. She also stated that Warfield had pinned her to the vehicle at one point, as well, according to the complaint.

Police observed fresh red marks around the victim’s neck which corresponded with her statement about the incident, the complaint notes.

Warfield was then placed in custody.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 31, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $1,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on June 15 with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.