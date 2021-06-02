 

Helen Louise Irwin

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RyIegPZYsy (1)Helen Louise Irwin, 88, of Renfrew, passed away on May 27, 2021, at Concordia of Wexford.

She was born July 4, 1932, in Van, PA, the daughter of the late John and Wealtha (Cartaman) Alden.

Helen is a member of the Church of God. She was energetic, fun-loving with a great sense of humor. For 19 years, Bud and Helen were faithfully traveling every Sunday from Oil City to Evans City until they purchased a house in Meridian to be closer to the Church.

Surviving are 3 daughters, Kathleen Smith of Beaver Falls, Nancy (Terry) Major of Butler, and Brenda (William) Shaner of Zelienople; 3 sons, Bud (Sandy) Irwin of Kennerdell, Mark (Tina) Irwin of Callery, and Dave (Sheila) Irwin of Clintonville; a brother; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud Ellsworth Irwin who died July 7, 2003; son, Scot Alan Irwin, a sister and 3 brothers.

Friends will be received at the Church of God in Connoquenessing, 1247 Evans City Rd., Connoquenessing, on June 2nd, Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 PM. The funeral service will be held at the Church on June 3, Thursday morning at 10 AM with her pastor officiating.

Interment will follow in the Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect, PA.

Young Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


