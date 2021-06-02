Madelon “Maddie” Gay (Mofford) Fiori-Wilcox, 69, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, May 13, 2021, while in her home.

She was born on December 24, 1951, to the late James Wilbur and Lela Lou (Taylor) Mofford in Mesa, AZ.

She graduated from Antilope Valley High School with class of 1970 in Lancaster, CA. She went on to receive her Associate Degree from the Antilope Valley Community College also in Lancaster.

Maddie worked as an administrative assistant in Phoenix, AZ. She also taught natural childbirth classes for thirty years. Maddie loved working for Lifetouch Studios taking school pictures throughout Arizona for five years.

Maddie married Earl Arthur Wilcox on June 15, 1985, in the Mesa Arizona Temple; Earl survives her. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Brookville Ward. Maddie was a hard working and loving woman who was an inspiration to all who crossed her path. She will be dearly missed by family and community alike.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by nine children, Karrey (Al) Miller of Willcox, AZ; Shauna Burleson of Las Cruces, NM; Michael Ray Burleson of Las Cruces, NM; Damon (Chasidy) Fiori of Phoenix, AZ; Jared (Aom) Fiori of Phoenix, AZ; Jenna (Ed) Rushton of Puyallup, WA; Alena (Jorge) Mena of Phoenix, AZ; Blake (Rachel) Wilcox of Mesa, AZ; Marissa (Roberto) Fallas of Phoenix, AZ; three siblings, James (Doris) Mofford of Phoenix, AZ; John (Robin) Mofford of Phoenix, AZ; and David (Karen) Mofford of Phoenix, AZ; thirty grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in passing by her first husband, Milo G. Fiori; and a precious grandson, Aiden M. Fiori.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home from 11am to 12pm. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 12pm and officiated by Bishop Bryan Neal. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

