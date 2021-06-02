Mrs. Maxine Berdessa Brown Bickel DeGerlando, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence.

Maxine was born on November 15, 1929, at Oil City Hospital to the late Vance DeVere and Mary Ashbaugh Brown. Maxine attended Oil City schools and graduated with her class in June of 1947.

She worked at Quaker State until she married Wayne P. Bickel of Pleasantville. She lived in New York state for a few years before moving to Illinois where her husband got a job with Ford Motor Company. After retiring, they moved back to the Pleasantville area.

They did a lot of traveling and camping throughout the United States. Maxine enjoyed sewing and made a lot of her children’s clothing as well as some of her own. Wayne passed away in 1993. She continued living in Pleasantville and married the Reverend Peter DeGerlando in 2003. They traveled some and explored the state of Alaska with her sister and brother-in-law. Peter preceded her in death in 2012.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Willis) Bickel and her family; four daughters, Karen Nellis of Titusville, Rosalyn Bickel of Silver Springs, MD, Carol Gibbons and husband Jerry of Fairfax, VA, and Mary Cutler and husband Rick of Meadville; ten grandchildren, Melissa, Andrew, and Matt Bickel, Stephanie (Brian) Brown, Susan (Shawn) Williams, and Emily (Scott) Sanden, Grant, Erik (Rebecca), and Christian Gibbons, and Zachary Smith. Seven great grandchildren, Daniel Nellis, Ashton Brown, Elizabeth Bickel, Kennedy and Kalan Williams, and Radley Sanden, and Canaya Eaton; two stepdaughters, Cheryl (Ron) Reynolds, and Susan (Gordon) Perkins and their families.

Maxine was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Bickel; two granddaughters, Eve and Rebecca Gibbons; and a great granddaughter, Makalia Brown.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Janet Sill, officiating.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Association https://www.arthritis.org/.

Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

