Nancy L. Soulen, 84, a guest at the Jefferson Court in Brookville, PA, formerly of Bernardsville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Jefferson Court in Brookville.

She was born Sunday, January 3, 1937, in Plainfield, NJ, the daughter of Victor Liske and Doris Davison, and was married to Richard Soulen who preceded her in death on February 26, 2000.

Nancy worked as a liaison and marketing analyst for AT&T Lucent in Basking Ridge, NJ, for many years, but prior to that she worked as an elementary school teacher in NJ.

Nancy loved her Bridge Club and playing cards with her friends, working in her garden and in her yard, but most of all she loved spending time and vacationing with her family.

She is survived by her 3 children, Bruce Ferry (wife Michelle) of Hailey, Idaho, Betsy Stevens of East Norriton, PA, and Douglas Ferry of Pittstown, NJ; sister, Barbara Tantillo of East Harwich, MA; and brother, Peter Liske of Washington State; 7 grandchildren, Tyler Ferry, Caitlin Head, Emily, Dylan and Jack Stevens, and Aiden and Ryan Ferry; and 2 great-grandchildren – Arlo and Eowyn Head.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

In celebration of Nancy’s life, a graveside service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ and memorial donations in her loving memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project – 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville, PA.

