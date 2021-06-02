 

Fryburg Mayfest Announces Tractor Show Winners

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the 2021 Fryburg Mayfest Tractor Show have been announced.

(Photo above: “Best in Show” Tractor: Paul Gwin – 1952 Farmall H, pictured with Gene Fesenmyer. Photos by Jan Weaver.)

The event was held on Saturday, May 29, at St. Michael’s Church.

Committee member Jan Weaver told exploreClarion.com, “Despite a rainy day, we still had a good turnout at the show.”

Best in Show Garden Tractor: Max Sporer – 1955 Bantam garden tractor.

Best in Show Garden Tractor: Max Sporer – 1955 Bantam garden tractor.


“People’s Choice” this year was a tie!

People’s Choice: Louis Zacherl - 1957 Allis Chalmers W D 45.

People’s Choice: Louis Zacherl – 1957 Allis Chalmers W D 45.

People’s Choice: Sara Vanish - 1960’s Wheel Horse Suburban.

People’s Choice: Sara Vanish – 1960’s Wheel Horse Suburban.

The tractor show was sponsored by Rustler Sales and Service of Shippenville.


