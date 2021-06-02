Fryburg Mayfest Announces Tractor Show Winners

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the 2021 Fryburg Mayfest Tractor Show have been announced.

(Photo above: “Best in Show” Tractor: Paul Gwin – 1952 Farmall H, pictured with Gene Fesenmyer. Photos by Jan Weaver.)

The event was held on Saturday, May 29, at St. Michael’s Church.

Committee member Jan Weaver told exploreClarion.com, “Despite a rainy day, we still had a good turnout at the show.”



“People’s Choice” this year was a tie!



The tractor show was sponsored by Rustler Sales and Service of Shippenville.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.