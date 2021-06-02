Police Investigating Attempted Burglary on Camp Coffman Road

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-Based State Police are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred over the weekend on Camp Coffman Road.

Around 8:15 a.m. on June 1, Franklin-based State Police responded to a residence on Camp Coffman Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of an attempted burglary.

Police say unknown individual(s) broke a door frame of a garage while attempting to gain entry to the building.

The owner of the garage is a known 63-year-old Venus man.

The incident occurred sometime between 11:00 a.m. on May 29 and 8:15 a.m. on June 1.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.