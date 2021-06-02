 

Police Release Details of Crash That Left Woman Injured

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

6530E7A2-F1A1-408C-B11A-FF6DF76FFBE0CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on Stoney Lonesome Road.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, on Stoney Lonesome Road, just south of Silverling Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say 26-year-old Hannah E. Reed, of Mertztown, was traveling north on Stoney Lonesome Road when her 2005 Jeep Liberty veered off the right side of the roadway into the berm area. Reed overcompensated to the left and lost control of the vehicle. It then crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into the left embankment.

Reed suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital.

She was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and MC Auto assisted at the scene.

Reed was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.


