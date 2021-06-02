Police Release Details of Route 66 Crash

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on State Route 66 last week.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:52 p.m. on May 26, on State Route 66, just south of Michael Drive, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 36-year-old Dustin S. Hawk, of Clarion, was traveling south on Route 66, negotiating a right downhill curve when he lost control of his 2004 Toyota 4-Runner. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck an embankment. It then continued approximately 100 feet down the embankment and came to a final rest on Michael Drive.

Hawk was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company and Mark’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Hawk was cited for a speed violation.

