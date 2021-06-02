Rick’s Racing Roundup: Western Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek Kicks Off This Wednesday

The busiest racing week of the season is slated to get underway this Wednesday!

(Photo: Brandon Matus and Jack Sodeman Jr. will both be looking for their first Speedweek title. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

For the first time in twenty years, Western Pennsylvania will take center stage for sprint car racers and fans featuring five straight nights of racing at five different tracks.

The exciting news announced about the return of western Pennsylvania Speedweek to the area after a twenty-year absence is finally upon us. The original Speedweek debuted in 1993 and was sanctioned by the All-Star Circuit of Champions with racing at many local tracks until its demise in 2000.

The resurrected Speedweek which is the brainchild of local race personality Tyler Beichner is set to feature five consecutive unsanctioned nights of sprint car racing at five different area tracks. Each race will pay a minimum of $3000 to win, and $250 to start along with nightly bonuses. There is also a lucrative point fund that will payout to the top ten drivers including at least 2,500 dollars to the Speedweek champion.

All of the area’s top sprint car teams are expected to take part in all or almost all of the five events. A handful of Ohio and eastern Pennsylvania invaders have also expressed interest in the event. The action gets started on Wednesday, June 2 at Michael’s Mercer Raceway which hosted one of the original Speedweek dates back in 2000.

Thursday, June 3, action moves to Thunder Mountain Speedway where the sprint cars are always a popular attraction. This will be one of only two sprint car races in 2021 at the Brookville oval. The Super late models will also be on the card Thursday in what should make for a popular doubleheader.

Friday, June 4, sprint car teams will be on familiar turf when they do battle at western Pennsylvania’s Friday night sprint car home; Lernerville Speedway. The Sarver oval has the most Speedweek history where they hosted seven shows starting from inception in 1993 until 2000. Lernerville will have still have all Fab 4 divisions in action on Friday.

On Saturday, June 5, action will move just across the border to Sharon Speedway which has long been a staple on the popular Ohio Speedweek schedule. This year the Hartford oval will host shows for both Speedweeks. The Ohio track has boasted some of the highest car counts for local races the past two seasons as the track’s popularity continues to grow. Don’t be surprised if recent World of Outlaws winner Dave Blaney is in attendance for this one.

The action will come to a conclusion on Sunday just north of Franklin at Tri-City Raceway, another track that took place in the original western Pennsylvania Speedweek. Defending track champion Jack Sodeman Jr already has a pair of wins at the track this season and will be gunning for number three.

This past weekend was not a good one for racing as rain washed out nearly all the action in the area, with the exception of Tri-City which managed to wait out the rain and complete their Sunday evening program. Josh Baughman of Texas was on hand to get some laps for Speedweek and he made them count as he scored his first-ever Tri-City win over Jack Sodeman and early leader Bob Felmlee.

Jimmy Holden would pick up the honors in the 358 modified feature while Curt Bish returned to victory lane with the pro stocks. Dalton Speer would win the nightcap winning the mini stock feature to close out the action. This Sunday along with the Speedweek show the modifieds, pro stocks and RUSH sprint cars will also be on the card at Tri-City. Group qualifying is set to get underway at 5:30 p.m.

