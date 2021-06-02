 

Central Electric Cooperative Announces Peak Alert Season

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

heat-summer-sun-fanPARKER, Pa. (EYT) – June 1 marks the beginning of Peak Alert season for Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) members.

Radio and website announcements will be issued when electric demand is highest on hot, humid weekday afternoons.

By decreasing electricity used during high-demand periods — when prices are at their highest — everyone can help stabilize future power costs for all members.

When you hear a Peak Alert announcement on the radio, please turn off non-essential electric items, especially dehumidifiers and pool pumps, and set your air conditioner no lower than 78 degrees.

Avoiding peak energy costs is the perfect reason to put some chores on hold — at least until power demand dips.

Small adjustments in when, where, and how you use electricity do make a difference in energy costs during high-demand periods.

Peak Alerts occur in the summer months from June to September in the afternoon, usually between 1 and 7 p.m.

So — be alert, for Peak Alerts!

With everyone’s help, CEC can keep energy costs down.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

