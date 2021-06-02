 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Michael Patton Advising: Shortages & Bottlenecks Expose Weak Links in U.S. Supply

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Shortages and Bottlenecks Expose Weak Links in U.S. Supply Chains.

U.S. consumers won’t soon forget the troubling shortages of personal protective equipment during the early days of the pandemic, or when the first stay-at-home orders spurred panic buying and stress-inducing shortages of toilet paper, cleaning products, and food.

Now, as the economy reopens fully and all at once, consumers are again experiencing a wide array of shortages. Businesses are having trouble hiring workers as well as acquiring sufficient supplies of raw materials and key components needed for manufacturing.

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

