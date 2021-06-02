Birthday Wishes: Happy Birthday, Caleb Kifer!

A Birthday Wish brought to you by exploreClarion.com.

Happy Birthday, Caleb “The Dairy Baby” Kifer (pictured right)!

Submitted by his wife Elicia and children Harper, Cora, and Cade (pictured left).

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.