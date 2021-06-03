A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 69. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light southwest wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.