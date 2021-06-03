CCEDC Launches Clarion County Broadband Survey

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), in collaboration with Clarion County and community partners, has launched a Clarion County Broadband Survey.

The CCEDC seeks to understand your current level of high-speed Internet access and Internet access needs in order to create a strategic plan. As part of this process, they are gathering information from residents and businesses about their Internet access that will help us develop strategies to improve service.

It is of significant importance that they hear directly from Clarion County residents and business owners and not solely rely on data reports and maps. It is the CCEDC’s understanding that the need for reliable and affordable broadband in Clarion County is great. Residents and business owners understand that need all too well, and it is their hope that this survey will pinpoint that need and make evident Clarion County’s case for broadband deployment funding.

Your responses will remain anonymous and will only be reported as part of a larger statistical analysis to determine where Clarion County could use federal grant funding to enhance Internet speeds and availability.

To complete the survey, please visit the CCEDC’s website at www.ClarionCountyEDC.com. The survey can be found on the home page. The CCEDC thanks you for your participation in this important endeavor.

The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization in Clarion County, Pennsylvania. They support the local economy by attracting wealth-generating companies to the region and by connecting local businesses with the resources they need to grow and thrive.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.