Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Pepper Sandwiches

Peppers and onions add a fresh taste to these sausage sandwiches!

Ingredients

6 Italian sausage links (4 ounces each)

1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces



1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce1/8 teaspoon pepper6 hoagie or submarine sandwich buns, split

Directions

-In a large skillet, brown sausage links over medium heat. Cut into 1/2-in. slices; place in a 3-qt. slow cooker. Stir in the green pepper, onion, tomato sauce and pepper.

-Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours or until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Use a slotted spoon to serve on buns.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

