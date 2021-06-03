Clarion Hospital Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported five new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update June 2, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 6/01/2021: 13,510
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,428
Positives: 2,177
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 6/01/2021: 49,307
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,419
Positives: 3,956
Hospital Inpatients as of 6/02/2021, 9:00 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
