Clarion Hospital Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported five new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update June 2, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 6/01/2021: 13,510

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,428

Positives: 2,177

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 6/01/2021: 49,307

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,419

Positives: 3,956

Hospital Inpatients as of 6/02/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.