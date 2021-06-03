 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Family Game Night, Wine & Bingo Events

Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

deer-creek-itemSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for some upcoming nights of fun and games.

Join Deer Creek on Monday, June 7 for a great evening out with friends and family!

Kick back, relax, order some food & wine and bring your competitive side for Family Game Night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then, on Tuesday, June 8, join in again for a night of wine and BINGO from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wine & Bingo changes each month with a new theme with great prizes.

Admission includes a glass of your favorite DCW wine and a card for all 15 games (extras may be purchased) and as many laughs as you can fit in a two hour time slot!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


