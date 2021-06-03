Deer Creek Winery to Host Family Game Night, Wine & Bingo Events
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for some upcoming nights of fun and games.
Join Deer Creek on Monday, June 7 for a great evening out with friends and family!
Kick back, relax, order some food & wine and bring your competitive side for Family Game Night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Then, on Tuesday, June 8, join in again for a night of wine and BINGO from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wine & Bingo changes each month with a new theme with great prizes.
Admission includes a glass of your favorite DCW wine and a card for all 15 games (extras may be purchased) and as many laughs as you can fit in a two hour time slot!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
