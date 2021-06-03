Doris E. Best, a beautiful and humble woman, wife, mother, and grandmother of Fairmount City, PA, passed on May 21, 2021, at the age of 90.

She truly epitomized the virtuous woman of Proverbs 31. All of her family was inspired by her strength and tenacity as she overcame many obstacles in her life. She did so with grace and a smile. Constantly appreciative of God’s blessings, she committed herself to creating a warm home that welcomed all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal F. Best, and son, Kelly Best. She is survived by son, Loyal (Skip) Best of Fairmount City, PA, and daughter, Diane Simpson of Sligo, PA, and daughter, Barbara Kespelher of Missouri.

Her granddaughters include Cassandra Knight of Texas, Dr. Katrina McCleary of Virginia, and Shannon Best of Fairmount City, PA. Her grandsons include, Dustin Best of Butler, PA, Reverend Robert Kespelher of Kentucky, Reverend Josh Kespelher of Oklahoma. She was blessed with fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and son, Doris was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers. She is survived by three sisters, two brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be sorely missed. “In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.” Tracy Buchanan.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Alcorn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.