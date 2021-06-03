 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

East Forest Elementary Students Visit Chapman Dam State Park

Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_7020_20210528_073709FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – East Forest Elementary students visited Chapman Dam State Park on May 26.

(Photo: Penn State extension office staff talks to 1st graders about invasive plant species. Pictured are Evan Stevenson, Eden Glass, Josh Russ, Riley Snyder, and Scarlett Fike.)

Students enjoyed many different learning stations at the park. The stations were provided by Chapman Park staff, Penn State Extension Office, and PA DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources).

The stations varied from Plant Identification to Fire Prevention, and many other topics as well. It provided a great day of learning in the outdoors for the students.

Lillian Spence and Achelies Miller look for different types of life that can be found in a stream.

Lillian Spence and Achelies Miller look for different types of life that can be found in a stream.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.