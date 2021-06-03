East Forest Elementary Students Visit Chapman Dam State Park

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – East Forest Elementary students visited Chapman Dam State Park on May 26.

(Photo: Penn State extension office staff talks to 1st graders about invasive plant species. Pictured are Evan Stevenson, Eden Glass, Josh Russ, Riley Snyder, and Scarlett Fike.)

Students enjoyed many different learning stations at the park. The stations were provided by Chapman Park staff, Penn State Extension Office, and PA DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources).

The stations varied from Plant Identification to Fire Prevention, and many other topics as well. It provided a great day of learning in the outdoors for the students.

