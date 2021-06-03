Featured Local Job: Bartender and Wait Staff

Trails End is currently seeking a bartender and wait staff.

The applicant must:

be over 18 years old

be able to work Fridays and Saturdays (Sundays and Mondays off)

Trails End Restaurant will train.

Call 814-927-8400 for an application or interview.

