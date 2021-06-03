Frank N. Dempsey, 39, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born May 7, 1982, in Punta Gorda, FL, he was the son of Linda E. (Spinks) Roy of Panama City, FL. On May 20, 2006, he married the love of his life, the former Zanah Burt; both his mother and wife survive him.

Frank proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Operation Eduring Freedom Era. He was Honorably discharged as a SPC-E4 with having earned the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, both the Global War on Terrorism Service and Expeditionary Medal, the Army Lapel Button, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

For most of his life, Frank worked as a Caregiver for the New Light Residential Facility in Shippenville, but his true passions lie outside of work in his hobbies.

An avid gamer and a self-proclaimed “big nerd”, Frank had a passion for playing Dungeons and Dragons (or watching Critical Role live stream games of D & D) and all of the Marvel Universe movies. He also enjoyed kayaking, spending time with his dog, Mosby, but his favorite memories will always be of the times he spent with his loving wife, Zanah, whether it be on a date or just hanging out.

In addition to his mother and wife, Frank will be forever remembered by his step-father, Ryan Roy of Panama City, FL; his brothers, Robert L. Dempsey, Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Cooperstown, Kevin Urey and his wife, Lena of Jamestown, NY; his sisters, Tiffany Greenlee and her husband, Jack, Jr., of Erie, Tasha Kendall and her husband, Robbie, of Coffeeville, MS; his mother-in-law, Patricia Burt of Oil City; his brother-in-law, Nathaniel Burt of Covington, KY; his sister-in-law, Lydia Moser and her husband, Jeremy, of Oil City; and by his numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service celebrating Frank’s life will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Justus Pavilion at Two Mile Run County Park, 471 Beach Road, Franklin, PA, 16323, beginning at 1 pm. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to honor Frank’s life to any charity who supports Veteran’s with PTSD.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

