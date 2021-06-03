H. Eileen “Leenie” Wolfgang, 70, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the afternoon of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, from a long-term illness.

She was born on February 7, 1951, to the late Clarence P. and Helen M. (Bartley) Wolfgang in Brookville.

Leenie graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield Senior Highschool, Niagara Falls, NY, with the class of 1970. She also attended a continuing education program at Clarion College.

Her first job was at Hill Top, which her uncle operated. She went on to receive training as a clerk typist at Headstart, where she worked for ten years. She most recently worked at Arby’s in Brookville as a crew leader for eleven years. Leenie had a very strong faith in God and her spirituality was very important to her. She attended Port Barnett Methodist Church in Brookville, until her health made it difficult for her to travel.

She was also a member of VFW Post #102 Ladies Auxiliary with her mom and sister, as well as the Brookville Firemen’s Club.

Leenie had a quick wit and a special sense of humor that usually involved playful teasing that would never fail to make you laugh. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, especially making latch hook rugs and quilts with her mother. Leenie would also cook and bake with her mom, they were known for their delicious pies. She was a caring woman who loved children and will be missed by those close to her.

Leenie is survived by one sister, Pauline Wolfgang; two special god children, Jocelyn and Jerret; one uncle, John W. Bartley; one aunt, Eva Ruth Shaffer; numerous cousins; and a very special friend whom she considered a sister, Mary Ann Means.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by numerous aunts and uncles; and her beloved beagle, Diamond Jubilee. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 2 – 4pm and 6 – 8pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack. Leenie’s family would like to extend their appreciation to WRC and In Home Solutions, especially the aides and nurses, for the care they provided her.

Interment will take place at Shannondale Union Cemetery, Shannondale, Clarion Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Port Barnet United Methodist Church, 65 Evans St, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/55028 into your browser.

