Harold H. “Butch” Daum, Jr., 77 of Leeper, PA, formerly of Butler passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA.

Born May 14, 1944, in Butler, he was the son of the late Harold H. Daum, Sr. and Viola Margaret (Schriner) Daum.

Harold was a graduate of Butler High School. He attended Slippery Rock University where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Foreign Language. Harold then attended Pitt University and graduated with his Master’s Degree in Comparative Literature and Languages.

He was the co- owner of the Former Butler Meat Packing Plant until sold in 1995.

Harold was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed taking care of his and all animals, the outdoors, sailing, working out, fishing, hunting, calf roping which he did with Steve Ford on the Rodeo Circuit for several years, endurance horse riding and trail riding, playing the Spanish Guitar and most of all loved spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Holly S. Daum of Leeper, two daughters: Christy Cresto and her husband Matthew of Murrysville; Kathleen Kahle and her husband James of Leeper; four grandchildren: Jayme and Emma Hinkle and Collin and Carter Cresto and with another one on the way.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation Friday, 5:00 – 8:00 PM and Saturday, 1:00 – 3:00 PM the time of service at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 E. North Street, Butler, PA 16001 with Rev. Robert Edmundson officiating.

Burial will be in North Side Cemetery, Butler, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Harold to: The Wolf Santuary of PA, 465 Forge Road, Lititz, PA, 17543, UPMC Northwest Employee Assistance Fund, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346 or to any Local Humane Society and animal rescue near you.

