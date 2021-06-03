 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Jerrod L. Franklin

Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bRdLpg3yFfv (1)Jerrod L. Franklin, 33, of Mayport, passed away Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, at his residence following an accident.

Born on February 18, 1988, in Kittanning, he was the son of Bert H. and Dorothy L. King.

Jerrod was the owner and operator of Bestscape Landscaping. He was a “jack of all trades” kind of guy. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and hanging out with his friends. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. His greatest joy was his son, Corbett Franklin of Oak Ridge who survives.

In addition to his son, he is survived by his parents, Dorothy and Bert King of New Bethlehem, two brothers, Brandon M. Franklin of Shippenville and Robert L. Franklin of New Bethlehem, a step brother, Bert A. King, of Tyrone, a step sister, Marsha Reinsel of Nevada, and a half sister, Tianna Franklin of Michigan.

The family of Jerrod L. Franklin will hold a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Stumble Inn Picnic Pavilion Area, 1859 Madison Road, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home, PO Box 244, Hawthorn, PA, 16230 to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.