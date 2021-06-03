Jerrod L. Franklin, 33, of Mayport, passed away Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, at his residence following an accident.

Born on February 18, 1988, in Kittanning, he was the son of Bert H. and Dorothy L. King.

Jerrod was the owner and operator of Bestscape Landscaping. He was a “jack of all trades” kind of guy. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and hanging out with his friends. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. His greatest joy was his son, Corbett Franklin of Oak Ridge who survives.

In addition to his son, he is survived by his parents, Dorothy and Bert King of New Bethlehem, two brothers, Brandon M. Franklin of Shippenville and Robert L. Franklin of New Bethlehem, a step brother, Bert A. King, of Tyrone, a step sister, Marsha Reinsel of Nevada, and a half sister, Tianna Franklin of Michigan.

The family of Jerrod L. Franklin will hold a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Stumble Inn Picnic Pavilion Area, 1859 Madison Road, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home, PO Box 244, Hawthorn, PA, 16230 to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

