Local Man Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Redbank Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, on Dayton Road at its intersection with Porter Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 18-year-old Malachi Pequeen, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 1998 Plymouth Neon on Porter Road at its intersection with State Route 839.

According to police, Pequeen stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, but then failed to observe a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 34-year-old Ricky A. Over, of Mayport, that was traveling south on State Route 839 and entered the intersection.

Over’s vehicle then struck the passenger side door of Pequeen’s vehicle in the intersection, which pushed Pequeen’s vehicle into a telephone pole.

Pequeen suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Over was not injured.

Pequeen and Over were both using seat belts.

Pequeen was cited for a stop sign violation.

