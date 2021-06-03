Moving on Up: The Sugar Tree Boutique Relocating to Former Wein’s Building
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugar Tree Boutique is excited to share with the community that they will soon be moving down the street to the former Wein’s building in Clarion.
Kayla Wayland (pictured above), the store’s owner, is a key example of how downtown Clarion can be a fun and trendy location to bring your family and friends. As well as trendy fashions, this unique boutique offers southwest apparel and jewelry so that the community can get a taste of the wild side.
According to Wayland, who has owned the store since 2017, they are currently in the process of changing locations down the street to the former Wein’s Clothing Store. She is hopeful to move in before August 1.
While The Sugar Tree Boutique will be moving into the left side of the first floor of the former Wein’s building, they are also planning to partner with Dan Smith’s store, which will be located on the right side of the first floor.
The change of location for The Sugar Tree Boutique is not the only new component of this trendy boutique. The company will also be expanding by starting a men’s clothing line. They plan to sell home goods and gifts, as well. The biggest change of all will be the company’s new name: The Sugar Tree Boutique & Company. The company plans to remove the pink splash behind the logo and is actively working with a local artist to help keep the company’s integrity of the logo more unified.
“We really want to focus on being a store that can be a one-stop-shop. If you need a gift for somebody on a whim or outfit for yourself for a date night, I really try to have something that is catered for everybody, not just the women in town,” Wayland told exploreClarion.com.
The men’s line will be casual attire featuring jeans, tees, and button-downs.
It looks like no matter the occasion, The Sugar Tree Boutique & Company will have you covered for whatever life throws at you.
“Everyone always mentions how affordable we keep our prices. I am a mother of three, I really take into consideration the prices that people can afford while still looking great. Quality is really important to me something I really strive for,” Wayland noted.
The Sugar Tree Boutique scouts for their products in like-minded small companies of women who started out just like Wayland. An interesting venue that the company searches for inventory is Dallas Market, located in Dallas, Texas. It is sixteen stories high, offers the latest product trends in every category. However, they are a wholesale market only open to buyers, not the general public.
“I actually just took my first trip to Dallas Market. I can’t wait to go back.”
Wayland’s Boutique started out as an online shop, and she has kept that feature in her company. Everything that is offered in the store is offered online, and they ship to anywhere in the United States. The online shopping is the same system as other online platforms, once in the checkout, you will receive an option for shipping or free local pickup.
Moving forward (quite literally), the company will be fully staffed forthcoming their new location. Even so, the company will be considering hiring more people as they continue to grow at their new location. Some future positions may be live sales assistance on Facebook, modeling, and intake of inventory.
In June, The Sugar Tree Boutique will be open on Tuesdays thru Fridays with the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Another plus for the move: there will be more parking space for the customers on the other side of town. In addition, the new space will allow the boutique to expand and grow.
“We are really excited to be a having this little hub for the community to go shopping, get a milkshake at Dan Smith’s store, and have it really be a one-stop-shop for them.”
While The Sugar Tree Boutique will be changing locations, Wayland’s down-to-earth and caring demeanor will not be any different.
“I love talking with the people that come through the door. I am five generations deep here with my family, so I know a lot of people in the town.
“It’s nice to see people and to constantly be staying connected to their lives within the community has been really wonderful.”
