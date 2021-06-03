 

Mumford, Higgins Win Fryburg Mayfest 5K; Race Held in Honor of Samantha Schmader

Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_3662 (1)FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – There were 99 participants who crossed the finish mat at the Fryburg Mayfest 5k Fun Run/Walk held on Friday, May 28. This year’s race was in honor of Samantha Schmader.

Jack Mumford

First Place Male Winner Jack Mumford.

Jack Mumford, of Oil City, was the overall male winner with a time of 17:25:17.

Eli Schrieber, of Johnsonburg, finished in second with a time of 18:13:32, followed by Kaine McFarland, of Tylersburg, coming in at 18:37:82.

Pictured (left to right): Eli Schrieber, Kaine McFarland, and Jack Mumford.

First Place Winner Michaela Higgins

First Place Female Winner Michaela Higgins.

The overall female winner was Michaela Higgins, of Lucinda, with a time of 20:35:99.

Higgins was followed by Tifany Berry, of Oil City, at 22:03:70, and Olivia Mumford, of Oil City, at 23:27:53.

3, 2, 1

Pictured (left to right): Olivia Mumford, Tifany Berry, and Michaela Higgins.

The race started at Saint Michael’s Church on State Route 208 and continued through the rolling hills of Marble and Fryburg.

Complete results can be viewed here.

The proceeds from the 5K will be donated to the North Clarion elementary music program in honor of Samantha Schmader.

About Samantha Schmader

sam pic (1)

Samantha Schmader “Sam” was born and raised in the Fryburg area. She is the daughter of Sam and Ann Smerkar, of Marble. She attended North Clarion Elementary and High School. She then studied music education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She couldn’t wait to accept her first teaching position and move across the country to Holbrook, Arizona, where she taught music and completed her Masters Degree at Northern Arizona University.

She married Eric Schmader, her high school sweetheart, and they lived in Arizona for five years. When their daughter Abigail was born, they decided they wanted her to have a childhood like they had growing up, so they moved back to the state of Pennsylvania.

After living and teaching in several communities, Sam was fortunate to move to Fryburg and begin teaching at North Clarion High School. She later became the elementary music teacher.

Mrs. Reisinger, North Clarion elementary teacher; Samantha Schmader; Ann Smerkar as Olaf; and Abigail Schmader at an elementary school Christmas party.

Mrs. Reisinger; Samantha Schmader; Ann Smerkar as Olaf; and Abigail Schmader at a North Clarion Elementary School Christmas party.

IMG_2148

Samantha and Eric welcomed a son, Collin, and he is currently a junior at North Clarion. Abigail is a digital sales specialist in Butler, and Eric is the CEO at Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company in Marble. Samantha is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg, where she began playing the organ at the age of twelve. Moving back to the area seemed to be Samantha’s destiny.

Samantha was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in October of 2018. Multiple sclerosis is an auto-immune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. After being diagnosed and becoming more informed about MS, Samantha realizes that her symptoms presented themselves as early as 2001. She is passionate that society creates an awareness of this incurable illness.

“Every MS patient has a different response to the disease. Some patients only suffer from mild symptoms while others end up in a variety of highly debilitated states.”

There is no cure for MS, but there are many treatments available to manage the disease. Samantha’s current treatment is aqua therapy to help her mobility and a monthly infusion. Her MS made it impossible for her to continue working, and she took an early retirement after twenty-five years of teaching.

IMG_9548

Resized_1 (1)

The Mayfest 5K on Friday, May 28, was held in Samantha’s honor. Along with her passion for MS awareness, she is focused on educating and promoting the youth in our local community. The proceeds from the 5K will be donated to the North Clarion elementary music program. As a former music teacher, Samantha has personally seen how music education can improve memory, attention, physical coordination, and mental development. It is a cause close to her heart.

Samantha told exploreClarion.com, “I refuse to let MS define me. It’s true I’m a totally different person but that is not necessarily a bad thing. I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore. I focus on the big picture.

“We can’t change what we’ve been dealt, but we can change how we deal with it. I don’t dread the future anymore.”


