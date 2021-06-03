Robert Plummer Myers Jr., 85, of Stokesdale, NC, passed away during the morning hours of May 29, 2021.

He was born April 4, 1936, to the late Robert Plummer Myers Sr. and Alma Johns Myers in Clarion, PA. He loved his family dearly and worked hard to provide for them all his life. His various jobs included strip mining in PA, working with the space program at North American Rockwell in California, and working at General Electric in Erie, PA. He married Evelyn “Lorraine” Carrier Myers in 1955, and together they had a beautiful family including daughters Lorrie, Patsy, and Machelle. After losing his beloved wife Lorraine in 1996, he married Dorothy Patton Rice in 1999.

His hobbies included caring for his family, going for Sunday drives, listening to polka music with his wife, spoiling his grandchildren, and rocking on his back porch swing while enjoying nature. He loved telling stories and never met a stranger. He also enjoyed being a member of North East Masonic Lodge and Zem Zem Shriners.

Robert was always a wonderful brother, husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife Dorothy, he is survived by two daughters, Lorrie J. (Jim) Bashioum of Oak Ridge, NC and Machelle L. Myers of Erie, PA; as well as three grandchildren (Graydon, Ashley, and Jesi) and three great grandchildren (Emma, Austin, and Allie). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by his wife, Evelyn “Lorraine” Carrier Myers; his daughter, Patsy Ann Myers; and his sister, Shirley Mae Park.

Services will be held privately for the family and have been entrusted to the Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org, or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.

Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com.

