Sligo Woman Accused of Hitting Victim, Grabbing Her by the Neck

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Sligo woman who allegedly grabbed a female victim by the neck during an argument and struck her on the side of the head.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Keena Angel Kightlinger.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, Keena Kightlinger arrived at a residence on Colerain Street in Sligo Borough and began arguing with a known female victim.

Kightlinger then struck the victim on the left side of the face with her hand, causing redness and a small cut on the victim’s left ear, according to the complaint.

At some point during the incident, Kightlinger also grabbed the victim by the neck, restricting her breathing, the complaint states.

Kightlinger then left the residence.

The victim also had visible redness around her neck and on her chest following the incident, the comp.

Kightlinger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:30 p.m. on May 30 on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $3,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on June 29 with Judge Miller presiding.

