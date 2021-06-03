SPONSORED: Don’t Miss These Upcoming Specials & Events at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Along with their weekend specials, Wanango Country Club is planning a Father’s Day event and a Junior Gold Clinic
Here are the specials for the upcoming weekend at Wanango Country Club:
Appetizers
Soup du Jour- $5.
Italian style Steamed Mussels- $7.
Served with crusty bread.
Entrees
Entrées served starting at 4pm.
Entrées include a side salad and your choice of dressing.
Beer Battered Fish Fry- $16.
Haddock filet dipped in their blend of suds and spices and fried golden brown. Served with their house-cut fries, house slaw, and tartar sauce. Or try their Lemon Pepper Broiled Haddock with rice and seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Stir Fry- $18.
Served over wild rice.
Dessert
NY Style Cheesecake- $7
Choice of caramel, raspberry, or chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Blackout Ice Cream Sandwich- $7
White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cake- $7
Features from the Bar
Erdinger – Hefeweizen- $5
Coconut Margarita- $8
Coconut Rum/Cream/Tequila/Triple Sec/Fresh Lime
2016 Apothic Red – Winemaker’s Blend- $8 glass
A rich blend of Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet, and Merlot.
What’s on Tap?
Southern Tier – 8 Days a Week Blonde Ale- $5.50
Fat Heads – Bumble Berry Honey Blueberry Ale- $6
Sweet Water – Hazy IPA- $6
North Country Brewing – Firehouse Red Ale- $5.50
Bud Light- $3.25
Join Wanango Country Club on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20th, for a “Grill & Chill” on the Porch!
Outdoor or Indoor Seatings from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Cost:
$22.99 – Adult
$12.99 – Children ages 5 – 12
Children 4 and under are free
Plus 6% PA Sales Tax, Gratuity Appreciated
Menu:
- BBQ Chicken
- Asian BBQ Glazed Shrimp Skewers
- Assorted Sausages & Hot Dogs
- Seasoned Potato Wedges
- Mac ‘n’ Cheese
- Baked Beans
- Corn on the Cob
- Assorted Cold Salads
- Assorted Breads
- Cookies & Pies
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Reservations Required
Please call 814-676-8133 Option #3 or email [email protected] to make a reservation.
Wanango Country Club will be holding a Junior Golf Clinic during the month of July.
The dates are as follows:
- Friday, July 2nd
- Friday, July 9th
- Friday, July 16th
- Friday, July 23rd
- Friday, July 29th
The clinic is intended for ages seven to 16 with two different time slots depending on age. Ages seven to 10 will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and ages 11 to 16 will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Instruction will be given by several experienced golfers in all parts of the golf game – driving, chipping, and putting. Both irons and woods will be used. Groups will be kept small to maximize instruction.
Please sign up early, as space is limited.
You do not need to be a member to sign up. If a junior does not have golf clubs, please contact Curt Anderson in the Pro Shop.
The cost is $75. For more information or to register, call 814-676-8133 and use option #1.
Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.
Monday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Although the Nine & Dine League and Wanango Country Club started on May 7, it is not too late to join in on the fun.
You do not have to play every week to be in this league. Join them when you can for some golf fun and a delicious dinner with your favorite couples!
This league is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Random draw done by the Pro Shop.
Please sign up by Friday at noon each week by calling the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133, Option #1.
Golf Member Cart Fee: $10/person
Public Greens/ Cart Fee: $40/couple
Plus $10/couple for the game/prizes each week and the cost of your dinner.
Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
