 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Investigators Close Multiple Pennsylvania Homicide Cases With Confessions From Convicted Serial Killer

Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Edward A. SurrattHARRISBURG, Pa. – Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop D Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit recently cleared four state police homicide investigations by securing confessions from a convicted killer.

The accused, Edward A. Surratt, is currently serving two life sentences for crimes he committed in Florida and has also been convicted of murder in South Carolina.

In March, PSP investigators traveled to the Raiford Correctional Facility in Raiford, Florida, to personally interview Surratt. Surratt implicated himself in four unsolved PSP homicide investigations involving the deaths of six people. The homicides took place in 1977 and 1978.

Screen Shot 2021-06-03 at 6.47.06 AM

District attorneys in each county agreed not to prosecute Surratt for the cold-case homicides due to his life sentences in other jurisdictions.

“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police.

“We hope that the confessions announced today will help bring some semblance of closure to the victims’ loved ones.”

PSP investigators began communicating with Surratt from his prison cell in Florida about unsolved homicides in Pennsylvania in 2018. Surratt provided information on the cases listed above.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.