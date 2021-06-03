Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, joyously arrived Home into the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

He was born February 14, 1978, in Oil City, PA. He was the son of Lester and Kathleen Henry of Emlenton and the late Beverly (Cope) Henry.

Steve graduated in 1996 from Christian Life Academy (CLA) in Seneca and later from Kentucky Mountain Bible College in Jackson, Kentucky. He was ordained in the Church of the United Brethren in Christ.

Since 2006, Pastor Steve had been serving as pastor of Victory Heights United Brethren Church. Prior to that, he had worked at Mars Hill radio network in Syracuse, New York. He started the first Christian radio broadcast network in Papua New Guinea, called “Wantok Radio Light.” He went on several mission trips to Haiti, Kenya, and several countries in Central and South America.

Steve was serving as president of the Cranberry Area Ministerium, was on the CLA school board, and was a cluster leader for the United Brethren Cluster Group.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbequing, coaching basketball at CLA, spending time with his family, and preaching and sharing his faith in his Lord and Savior.

Recently, Pastor Steve authored a book called “Custom Scars,” which was a narrative of his life journey with Marfan Syndrome. Steve often shared hope and encouragement to the Marfan Community even as he persevered through his own physical limitations. He enjoyed the opportunity to speak to first-year medical and nursing students about living with Marfan Syndrome.

He was married in Minerva, Ohio on June 9, 2001, to the former Amanda Campitelli and she survives along with their five children, Michaela Henry and her fiancé Jeremy Chatley; and Corban, Dylan, Andrew, and Jana Henry. Also surviving is a sister, Becky Lewis and husband Chris; a step-sister, Connie Hansen; step-brother, Ronald DeMent and wife Alana; and step-sister, Shannon Johns and husband Wayne. Steve is also survived by his mother-in-law, Cindy Campitelli; and his sisters-in-law, Marlana Strawder and husband Jason, Olivia Campitelli, Katrina Johnson and husband Travis, Danielle Campitelli and husband Will Booth, and Victoria Conkey and husband Jeb; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly (Cope) Henry; his father-in-law, Rev. Tim Campitelli; and a brother-in-law, William Hansen.

Visitation will be held Thursday (June 3) from 3 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held Friday (June 4) at 1 p.m. in the Atlantic Ave. United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. in Franklin, PA, with Rev. David Dorn and Bishop Todd Fetters, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Starr Cemetery in Nineveh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist the family with expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA, 16346.

To express online condolences to Pastor Steve’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

