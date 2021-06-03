Two-Vehicle Crash Reported in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday evening in Beaver Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of State Route 338 and Beels Lane around 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 6:58 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

