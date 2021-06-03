Velma Ruth (Copenhaver) Oliver, of Shippenville PA, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, surrounded by family at Clarion Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1940, in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, and was the youngest daughter of Jesse and Pearl Copenhaver. Velma was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone Area High School.

Velma was affectionately known by her family and friends as “Grammy Big Hair” (GBH), or Aunt Jo (Jo). Velma had a great sense of humor and loved to share a laugh with anyone she knew. She was an avid fan of Bluegrass and Country & Western Music. Velma enjoyed going to music festivals and over the years she had made many lifelong friends that she met while at these events. In her later years, she most enjoyed spending time with her special friend, Bob Richards, of Brookville, and his family. Velma enjoyed nothing more on a nice day than taking a drive in Bob’s VW convertible to such places as Benezette to see the elk.

In addition to her parents, Velma was proceeded in death by two brothers, Jess Copenhaver and Edward Copenhaver, three sisters, Ethel Rupp, Jane Taylor, and Helen Fetzer, and husband, John E Oliver.

Velma is survived by her four children, Valerie Wonderling of Brookville, Michael Pence and wife Melanie of Brookville, Laurie Hetrick of Indiana, Jesse Pence and wife Lisa of Clarion, sister-in-Law, Madge Copenhaver of Shippenville, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Velma’s Family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers who have been providing her with the very best care on her journey: Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses, The Clarion Cancer Center, Clarion County Transportation, All of the wonderful caregivers at Clarion Hospital, Dr. Cunningham, Dr. Luderer and all of his staff. Your care and compassion meant more to her than words can express.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00am at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA. Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Crown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Garden Fund at the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Drs Lane, Clarion PA, 16214.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

