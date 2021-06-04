A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

