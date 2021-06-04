Birthday Wishes: Sarah Kinch Celebrates 85th Birthday!

A Birthday Wish brought to you by The Haskell House.

Sarah Kinch celebrated her 85th birthday on Monday, May 31.

Happy Belated Birthday, Sarah!

Submitted by Susan McCleary.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.