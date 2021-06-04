Police: Man Faces Charges for Giving False Name During Traffic Stop to Avoid Arrest on Active Warrants

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Brookville man who allegedly lied to police about his identity during a traffic stop in an attempt to avoid being arrested on outstanding warrants.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Richard Allen Thacker, of Brookville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:57 p.m. on June 1, Punxsutawney Borough Police were on patrol when they passed a vehicle with an expired plate. Police then initiated a traffic stop.

The complaint states when asked for his information, the driver of the vehicle said that his license was suspended for DUI in 2012 and he was trying to get it back. He was then asked for his name and date of birth.

According to the complaint, the name and date of birth he gave then showed no records. When he was asked again about his identity and told he could be charged for lying about it, the driver reportedly told police he understood and was not lying. A second search still found no records.

The Punxsutawney Borough Police then contacted the Punxsutawney-based State Police to request a live scan fingerprint due to being unable to positively identify the driver. The driver was then asked to step out of the vehicle to be transported to the state police station for the scan.

The complaint notes the driver then became agitated.

He was transported and the scan was performed, positively identifying the man as Richard Thacker, which was not the name he had given police. Thacker was then informed that due to lying about his identity multiple times, he would be receiving charges, the complaint indicates.

Thacker reportedly became upset and said that he lied because he believed there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he did not want to go to jail. A search then found that Thacker was wanted on multiple warrants out of Indiana County, according to the complaint.

Thacker was subsequently transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The following charges were filed against Thacker through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on June 1:

– Obstruct Administration of Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

– BAC .02 or Greater 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Vehicle Registration Suspended, Summary

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Fail To Carry License, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on July 15, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

