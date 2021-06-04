Central Clarion Wildcats Football Offering Elementary Football Camp, SPARQ Training

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Central Clarion Wildcats Football Team is holding an elementary football camp, as well as junior high and high school SPARQ Football Workouts for students of North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L.

The youth camp is open to all students entering grades 2 through 6 of North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L. The camp is being held from July 13 to July 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at C-L’s practice football field.

At the camp, Clarion Wildcats players, coaches, and staff will teach the fundamentals of football including positioning, technique training, rules and regulations, and player safety. Sign-ups need to be submitted by June 14.

View the flyer with full information and sign up sheet here.

The Wildcats have also begun their SPARQ Football Workouts for all North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L students in grades 9 to 12. The workouts are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Clarion High School.

