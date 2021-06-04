Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Cream Cupcakes

Instead of a layer cake, serve your guests these tangy cupcakes!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



3 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons grated lemon zest1 teaspoon vanilla extract3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt2 cups sour cream

FROSTING:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

2-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk

Additional lemon zest, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition (batter will be thick).

-Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups with 1/4 cup of batter. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For frosting, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar in a small bowl until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add the lemon juice, vanilla, lemon zest and milk; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes. If desired, sprinkle with additional lemon zest.

