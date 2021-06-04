 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Cream Cupcakes

Friday, June 4, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Instead of a layer cake, serve your guests these tangy cupcakes!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups sour cream

FROSTING:
3 tablespoons butter, softened
2-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk
Additional lemon zest, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition (batter will be thick).

-Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups with 1/4 cup of batter. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For frosting, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar in a small bowl until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add the lemon juice, vanilla, lemon zest and milk; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes. If desired, sprinkle with additional lemon zest.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


