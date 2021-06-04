Clarion Dance Educator Takes Center Stage in Podcast

CLARION, Pa. – A Clarion dance educator who leapt into small business ownership at age 19 shared her story through a podcast this week.

On Wednesday, BreAnna Liberto, owner and founder of the Clarion Center for the Arts, shared her entrepreneurial journey with Point Park University Professor Dr. Patrick Mulvihill during a university-based podcast titled “Regional Business Spotlight.”

The YouTube show, which can be accessed by typing “Regional Business Spotlight” into a search engine, or by going to https://purposeful-leadership.org/regional-spotlight/, follows Liberto as she danced between her full-time business classes at Clarion University while starting the Clarion Center for the Arts.

She enthusiastically describes her story and the SBA (U.S. Small Business Administration) assistance she received to include counseling and an SBA Microloan enabling her to purchase mirrors, flooring, and ballet bars for her new studio.

“The premise of the show is to illuminate outstanding entrepreneurs and small business owners from around the region, and we’re happy the SBA Western Pa District Office is not only suggesting entrepreneurs but also appearing on the podcast,” Mulvihill explained. “BreAnna’s story is so unique because she not only started her business while in college but also has an overarching theme of combining compassion, confidence, and creativity into the studio’s dance, theater, and music education platforms.”

“I am always grateful for any opportunity to share my journey with others,” Liberto said. “I hope to inspire other young entrepreneurs to take that next step toward launching their own business endeavors and making a difference in their communities.”

Liberto made an instant impact by creating an award system dubbed “Sparky Bucks,” which students received for anything from perfecting a dance move to being a good friend. The Sparky Bucks then could be redeemed at the center’s Sparky Store everything from stickers, hair ribbons, and even goats.

“Our teachers read a book to their classes explaining that a goat for a family in a developing nation can provide so much. Goats provide milk which the family can drink for better nutrition. And, they can sell the milk and purchase household items and clothes for school.”

Once students donated enough Sparky Bucks she coordinated a goat purchase for a family in need.

“BreAnna used the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, which is part of our network of eight centers in Western Pa.,” said SBA Western Pa Public Affairs Specialist Janet Heyl, who also appears on the show. “The best part is the counseling services were completely free and confidential.”

SBA Western Pa. Deputy District Director Regina Puzausky said it’s rewarding to see the agency’s small businesses share their stories through Point Park’s podcast.

“The episodes focus on how the SBA has helped these entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.