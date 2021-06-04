Clarion Hospital Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported four new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update June 4, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 6/03/2021: 13,536

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,453

Positives: 2,181

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 6/03/2021: 49,493

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,443

Positives: 3,967

Hospital Inpatients as of 6/04/2021, 1:00 p.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note: Given the consistency and relatively low incidence of COVID-19 admissions, Butler Health System updates will become weekly, reported Wednesday each week. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

