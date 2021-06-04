Clarion Hospital Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported four new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update June 4, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 6/03/2021: 13,536
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,453
Positives: 2,181
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 6/03/2021: 49,493
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,443
Positives: 3,967
Hospital Inpatients as of 6/04/2021, 1:00 p.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Note: Given the consistency and relatively low incidence of COVID-19 admissions, Butler Health System updates will become weekly, reported Wednesday each week. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
