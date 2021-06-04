Corrections Officer Bailey Celebrates Retirement from Clarion County Jail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A retirement party was recently held at the Clarion County Jail in honor of a retiring 26-year veteran staff member.

(Photo: Corrections Officer Jeffrey Bailey with Warden Jeffrey Hornberger.)

The celebration was held for Jeffrey Bailey, who is retiring from his position as a full-time corrections officer at the jail.

Bailey, a local Clarion County resident, was born in West Hickory and grew up in New Bethlehem. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1985.

Although Bailey has retired from his full-time position at the Clarion County Jail, he will continue to work there part-time, while also continuing to work at a second job with Armstrong County Corrections, according to his wife, Michele.

He also plans to spend time doing some of his favorite things: being with his family and his dog and going camping.

