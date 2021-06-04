David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin, died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born May 7, 1955, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: James L. and Katherine Elizabeth Page Zilafro.

David was a 1973 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and pursued his graduate studies in French at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was also a graduate of The Antonelli Institute of Photography in Philadelphia.

David was fluent in French, and was instrumental in incorporating the local chapter of Alliance Francaise, where he remained an enthusiastic member. He was a passionate student of French cuisine, history, music, literature, and culture.

David loved various genres of music, particularly Cajun music. He was interested in all things spiritual. He was an avid reader, and was a Pittsburgh sports fan. He vastly traveled and photographed many sites throughout Europe and Quebec. He also enjoyed photographing the flora, fauna, and diverse landscapes of Venango County. In particular, each spring would find David sneaking photos of robin’s eggs and capturing his early blooming bulb flowers. He loved to share the captured beauty on his camera with family and friends.

David was an excellent chef. He created picturesque French desserts, and spicy Cajun dishes. He made his own wine. He loved to tap maple sugar trees, process the syrup, and ultimately bake up a delicious maple sugar pie. David will be missed by so many who knew and loved him!

He is survived by two sisters, Janice Z. Bukac and her husband, James of Oil City; and Lori Lee Zilafro also of Oil City; in addition to a niece, Elizabeth Bukac of New York City; and a nephew, Alexander J. Bukac of San Francisco, CA.

In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Allen Zilafro; and by his beloved cocker spaniel, Haley Mae.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

To honor his love of animals, David’s family gratefully requests that memorial contributions, if desired, be directed in his name to Precious Paws, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

