Deer Creek Winery Soap Fat Road Cleanup Postponed Until June 10

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s Soap Fat Road Cleanup event has been postponed until June 10.

The event, which was initially scheduled for June 3, was postponed due to inclement weather.

Deer Creek Winery is committed to keeping its facilities in the best condition for its customers. That’s why they have decided to host a Soap Fat Road cleanup day.

Join in the effort on Thursday, June 10, at 4:00 p.m. to help keep Pa. beautiful, and Deer Creek will provide a picnic afterward for everyone who helps.

Those interested in participating in the cleanup event are asked to call 814-354-7392 for details.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

