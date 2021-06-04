Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies Inc.

Roser Technologies Inc. is currently seeking to fill 20-30 full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville.

The following full-time positions are available at this time:

Electronics Technician- Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance.

Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance. Assembly/General Labor- Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc.

Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc. CNC Machinist- Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes.

Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes. Welder- General welding, cutting, and fabrication.

General welding, cutting, and fabrication. Quality Inspector- Incoming, in-process, and final inspection.

As an employee of Roser Technologies Inc., you will receive:

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualification

Health, vision, and dental insurance

401K with company match

Quarterly profit sharing*

$500 Referral bonus**

$0.50 Shift sifferential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Interested applicants may apply in person. Also, resumes can be submitted or applications requested at [email protected]

*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals

** Employees must meet requirements to qualify

