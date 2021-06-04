Featured Local Job: Sales, Cleaning Staff, and Festival Staff

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and Inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets.

They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek Winery products. You’ll also get sales training to set you up for success.

Based on their 2021 Employee Survey, more than 85% of current employees said they would recommend Deer Creek as a great place to work and enjoy the flexible schedule.

To find out more information on open positions visit https://www.deercreekwine.com/careers/ or call their main winery at (814) 354-7392.



