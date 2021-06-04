James C. Gramlich (Jim), age 85, went peacefully to be with his Lord at 2:10 am on May 19, 2021.

He was born on October 2, 1935, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to parents Harry Samuel and Marie Alford Gramlich, joining older sisters Catherine (m. Pankratz) and Virginia (m. Lowe). Only two years Jim’s senior, Virginia assumed a lifelong role of looking out for her “baby brother.”

Jim graduated from Franklin High School in 1953 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1957 from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. From July 1958 through July 1960, Jim served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. Following honorable discharge, he started his career in sales with Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh, PA, before embarking on a 30+ year career selling employee benefit plans with MassMutual. Jim initially worked in Chicago, IL, and then South Bend, IN. It was in South Bend where Jim met his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie) Rossow.

Jim and Jackie married at Epworth United Methodist Church in South Bend on May 16, 1970. Within a few years, they started a family. The family moved to Syracuse, NY; Buffalo, NY, and Cleveland, OH, as Jim’s sales territory changed. Although he spent much time traveling for work, he made coaching and supporting his children’s sports teams a priority. He found joy watching his children compete in athletics and grow in confidence both on and off the field. Moreover, he enjoyed cheering for Westlake athletes after his own children had graduated and throughout his retirement. Jim retired in October 1998, choosing to remain in the Cleveland suburb of Westlake, OH—a community that he and Jackie love.

Jim is likely among the busiest retired people you have ever known, but he invested his time and talents doing things he enjoyed. Like many retirees, he hit the golf course. For over 20 years, he worked at Avon Lake’s Sweetbriar Golf Club tending the greens and tees. Sometimes he would stay to golf 9 or 18 holes after work. Much to his chagrin, his intimate knowledge of the course did not improve his golf scores.

Another passion he found early in retirement was delivering meals for Westside Community House where he volunteered for more than 20 years. Westside Community House is a social service agency that strives to provide programs which, among other things, help support independent living and renew the life spirit. Equipped with a meal, a smile, and likely a story, Jim brightened the days of many homebound seniors. Some of them called him the “Candy Man” because he gave his favorite butterscotch hard candy along with each meal. His jovial and genuine personality allowed him to forge relationships with many people.

He continued building relationships as a reading skills tutor at the Cleveland Children’s Dyslexia Center where he served from February 2001 to May 2019. Jim was caring and dependable, a thorough lesson planner, and he diligently completed the necessary professional development hours to maintain his certification. He cherished the updates from his student-graduates, and he used their words of praise for the tutoring program to secure donations for the center’s annual fundraiser.

Another fundraiser that was an annual highlight for Jim was the Belgian Waffle Breakfast hosted by the Westlake United Methodist Church Men’s group. Jim helped coordinate this event for many years. Jim also managed the Equal Exchange Mission program at Westlake UMC. Equal Exchange is a democratic, worker-owned cooperative providing a voice and fair wages to the small-scale farmers producing the coffee, tea, and cocoa products they sell. In 2005, Jim traveled to El Salvador to meet some of the Equal Exchange farmers, which deepened his passion for this mission. He sold Equal Exchange products at coffee hour after Sunday church services, earning names like “Java Jim” and “Mr. Coffee.” Sometimes he enticed potential buyers with samples of freshly baked brownies he made using the Equal Exchange Baking Cocoa.

Lastly, Jim enjoyed singing in the Westlake UMC Choir. His choral interest continued outside of church by singing Barbershop with the Northern Cascade Chordsmen. Jim was instrumental in soliciting gigs, which included eldercare facilities and community events. Always the salesman, you could count on Jim to ask you to purchase an advertisement in a concert program.

Although free time for Jim was minimal, he loved to spend it playing cards and games or fishing. He also anticipated an annual July vacation with Jackie to Hilton Head Island where he would spend time crabbing, fishing, and swimming. He remains the family champion of holding his breath the longest while swimming laps in the pool.

Jim was a loving husband and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jacqueline, and their three children: Lori (Brett) Kaufman, Julie (Dominic Jr.) Visconsi, and Matthew Gramlich. He was a proud Papa to his four grandchildren: Brenna, Samuel, Benjamin, and Olivia. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Lowe of Franklin, PA, sister-in-law Donna Cooper (Tom Warren) of London, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Jenkins Funeral Chapel in Westlake, OH, from 4-7 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Westlake United Methodist Church at 11 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to an organization that was important to Jim:

Cleveland Children’s Dyslexia Center

(a charity of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry)

1150 Linda Street, Rocky River, OH 44116

(https://www.childrensdyslexiacenters.org/donate/)

West Side Community House

9300 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102

Ph: (216) 771-7297

(https://www.wschouse.org/online-giving/)

Westlake United Methodist Church

27650 Center Ridge Road, Westlake,Ohio 44145

(https://westlakeumc.org/)

