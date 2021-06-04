Memorial Service Set for Paul E. Kapp

A memorial service has been scheduled for Paul E. Kapp, 77, of Lamartine.

The memorial service will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, located at 245 Providence Church Road, Knox.

Paul passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

